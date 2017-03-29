Morecambe FC players and staff paid wages after third delay

Morecambe FC’s players and staff have been paid their wages a day late.

The third late payment of the season came as a result of a delay to an international bank transfer.

Employees were due to be paid on Tuesday but had to wait a further 24 hours with the money coming from Qatari businessman Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi and his family, the transfer having been made last Thursday.

The former Shrimps co-chairman has been helping the League Two club through a cash crisis as a dispute between Brazilian former football agent Diego Lemos and Durham tax consultant Graham Burnard about who actually owns the club continues.

Globe Arena staff wages were paid 11 days late in early February and were also delayed at the end of October 2016.

On the field the Shrimps have lost their last six games and currently sit 19th in League Two.

