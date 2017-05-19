Morecambe confirm first two friendlies

Morecambe have confirmed their first two pre-season friendlies.

The Shrimps will host Preston North End on Tuesday, July 18, with Rochdale also visiting the Globe Arena on Saturday, July 29.

The meeting with Simon Grayson’s Lilywhites, who could have former Morecambe favourite Tom Barkhuizen in their side, kicks off at 7.30pm.

The sides met last July with North End running out convincing 4-1 winners, Barkhuizen getting the Shrimps goal on the night.

The game against Rochdale, who finished ninth in League One, gets underway at 3pm.

Ticket details are to be confirmed with more friendlies expected to be announced in the near future.