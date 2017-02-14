Morecambe boss warns of ups and downs to come

Jim Bentley has warned his Morecambe players not to get carried away by their recent run of good results.

The Shrimp prepared for tonight’s home game with Barnet with a 2-0 win over Cambridge United on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to six league matches.

A seventh undefeated outing would represent their best run of league form since going nine unbeaten in the 2013-14 season.

While they may have climbed to 15th in the League Two table, 12 points clear of the relegation places, there will be no let-up from the manager.

“Things are going well and long may that continue but this league is tough and anyone can beat anyone,” Bentley said.

“There are no pushovers and we never underestimate the teams we are coming up against.

“We have a great feelgood factor at the minute; we’re winning games and we’ve kept two consecutive clean sheets.

“Notts County seems about four years ago but that was a great win and we could have scored more – that was exactly the same against Cambridge United.

“We scored two against them, could have scored a couple more, but there is a really good feeling of positivity and everyone is getting together.

“We know we will have ups and downs during the run-in so it’s important we enjoy the good times and stick together when we have a couple of poorer games.”

While Kevin Ellison took the plaudits - and the man-of-the-match award - for his goals on Saturday, Ryan Edwards was another of several standout performers from the home side.

During the week, Bentley had warned of the danger posed by Uche Ikpeazu but Edwards’ dominant performance in the air and on the ground saw the striker substituted during the second half.

The 23-year-old signed a new deal with the club last summer at the end of his initial two-year stay at the Globe Arena.

With more than 100 league and cup appearances under his belt for the club, Edwards’ development is something which has pleased Bentley.

“Ryan Edwards has been right up there and, on Saturday, he was right at it,” he said.

“He’s changed his squad number from six to five to I would say that’s changed him into a proper centre-half!

“People might question why I re-signed him but he’s a young lad making his way in the game.

“He’s making fewer mistakes, he’s got stronger and he’s really learned week in week out.

“In that position, you have to focus and you can’t get above yourself; he’s done really well.”