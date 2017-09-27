Morecambe boss Jim Bentley pleased with Luton point

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley was quick to praise his side’s defence after he had called on them to tighten up after Saturday’s defeat at Stevenage.

Speaking after seeing his side clinch their second clean sheet of the campaign with the 0-0 draw against Luton he said: “I said after the weekend that we needed to be more ruthless at the back and the lads did that tonight.

“They put their bodies on the line and made some great blocks to keep out a very good side.

“They have a great front line and are the league’s top scorers so we knew we would have to be switched on for the full 90 minutes and we did that.

“When we do that we always have the chance to win games because we will always create chances and we could have taken the points with a couple of efforts through Steven Old and Callum Lang and we could have had a penalty as well.

“I thought it was a really entertaining game.

“It was end-to-end and both sides really pushed for the win but overall it was a good point.”