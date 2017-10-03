Morecambe boss Jim Bentley demands reaction

Jim Bentley says his side owe him and the supporters a performance after Saturday’s humbling defeat at Exeter.

The Morecambe boss was quick to admit his team let everyone down in their 4-1 reverse to the League Two high-fliers at St James Park and says they need to improve quickly with a number of important games coming up.

The Shrimps first travel down the Lancashire coast to face Fleetwood in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

Bentley said: “I want to see a reaction from the game at Exeter where we took a beating.

“We were put to the sword by a very good side who are at the top of the table and in football you have to bounce back.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself because if you do people will put the boot in.

“The game is pretty unforgiving so we have to get Saturday out of our system and stand up and be counted.”

The Shrimps make to trip to Fleetwood looking for their first Checkatrade Trophy victory of the season.

Bentley’s men lost their opening Group A game 2-0 at home to Carlisle back in August and need a positive result at Highbury to give themselves a realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Uwe Rosler’s League One side beat Leicester City’s Under 21s 3-0 in their opener and know victory will see them into the last 32 on the road to Wembley.

Both sides are expected to make changes for the clash on the Fylde coast.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults, £5 for over 65s and £1 for under 16s for the 7.45pm kick-off.