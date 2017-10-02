Morecambe boss Jim Bentley blasts Exeter “horror show”

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley pulled no punches as he called his side’s 4-1 defeat at Exeter on Saturday a “horror show.”

Bentley was clearly a frustrated man after his side’s fifth league defeat, and worst display, of the campaign so far.

He said: “We were terrible and could have lost by more to be honest.

“We got exactly what we deserved from the game and that was nothing.

“We didn’t have the ideal preparation with an 11 hour coach journey on Friday that meant we weren’t able to train which was a nightmare and we didn’t seem to cope well after losing Barry Roche to injury in virtually the first minute.

“We were lethargic from the start and after defending so well against Luton in midweek you would not have thought this was the same back line.

“Once we conceded the first goal we went on a bit of a wobble and it was a test of character for us but at the end of the day we got our pants pulled down and booted up the backside.

“We are all disappointed because despite the results this season I don’t think we have played too badly and no one had really given us a battering until this game,

“This was a horror show though and we need to make sure we get over it and pick ourselves up as soon as possible.”