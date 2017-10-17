Morecambe boss eyes further improvements against Port Vale

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley knows there is still plenty of room for improvement for his side.

The Shrimps, 20th in League Two, picked up a vital three points in their 2-0 win at bottom side Chesterfield on Saturday and next host Port Vale at the Globe Arena on Tuesday night.

It is a big week for Bentley’s men on home soil as they then welcome Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Adam McGurk’s double sealed the victory at the Proact Stadium on Saturday and this evening the Shrimps welcome a side third from bottom of the Football League in the latest of a run of games against sides in and around them.

Vale, under new manager Neil Aspin, make the trip in good spirits with Saturday’s 3-1 win over Cheltenham Town having ended a run of 11 games without a win.

Bentley said: “Saturday’s win was really important and although there were a lot of positives there were a lot of areas for improvement too that we have been working on.

“We need to start picking up results consistently and we need to get a run of wins together to see us start climbing the league so it’s a big week for us.”