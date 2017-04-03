Morecambe boss Bentley: We were bullied by Cheltenham

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley admitted his side were “bullied” in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Cheltenham.

Bentley said the height and power of Robins’ strikers Danny Wright and Harry Pell proved too much for his side who lost for a seventh successive game and now sit 20th in League Two

He said: “We made poor decisions and we were bullied throughout.

“Wright and Pell caused us no end of problems.

“Their pitch was terrible and they took that into account with their style of play.

“They were full of tall players and they just loaded it into the box at every opportunity.

“We didn’t really cope with it. No one took responsibility, we looked jittery and they played it better than we did.

“We made some big mistakes and they took advantage of them.”