Morecambe boss Bentley “proud” after Barnsley cup exit

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said he was “proud” of his players after their last gasp Carabao Cup first round defeat at Barnsley.

The Championship side won the game 4-3 with a 94th-minute winner breaking the Shrimps’ hearts after they came from 3-1 behind to rock their opponents.

Bentley said: “The lads are all gutted to lose in such a way after fighting their way back in the game after a poor start.

“We started both halves badly and they made us pay but we fought our way back into the match and played some great stuff and there were a lot of positives to take from the game.

“I thought we caused them a lot of problems. We looked really good going forwards and we were a real handful for them all night.

“The main disappointment was that we didn’t manage the game at the end because we allowed them to get a late corner and put us under pressure where if we had a bit more experience we may have seen the game into extra-time.

“At 3-3 with seconds to go away from home when you have them in their own half you can’t let them out as easily as we did and that’s why you are always learning in football.

“We had a lot of young lads in the team but they will learn from tonight and it will stand them in good stead.

“There’s areas to brush up on but loads of positives to take away and build on.”