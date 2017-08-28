Morecambe boss Bentley praises never-say-die attitude at Cambridge

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley felt his side were worthy of their point against Cambridge United after the 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Bentley’s side produced another solid defensive performance to pick up their second away draw of the campaign with the Morecambe manager delighted with his side’s effort and commitment.

He said: “We deserved a point for our never-say-die attitude and we could have sneaked it at the end.

“This was a game that was very similar to the Lincoln one as we came up against a big, physical forward line who could easily steam roller you if you let them.

“Cambridge are a good side and if you are not up to the battle and not ready for it you can get hammered.

“But everyone on Saturday put a real shift in.

“It was a professional, disciplined performance and we did well to overcome a few setbacks.

“Vadaine Oliver and Rhys Turner were both out injured and we had to take off both our full backs at half-time through sickness and injury but everyone that came in put in a fantastic performance.

“We had to roll our luck at times but we put in some fantastic blocks and we actually played some good stuff going forward and probably had the best chance to win the game when Garry Thompson shot wide from a great opening in the second half.

“Overall though it was a great point and there were a lot of positives for us.”