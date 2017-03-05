Morecambe boss Bentley: It wasn't our day at Blackpool

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admitted his side were below their best after the defeat at Blackpool on Saturday.

The Shrimps went down 3-1 in the Lancashire derby with Antony Evans’ first Football League goal a late consolation.

Bentley said: “It wasn’t our day.

“We prepared well and gave it a go but they mastered the pitch better than us.

“We started well and had an early chance but they got well on top and hurt us with their early goal.

“It was a disappointing one to give away as we didn’t do enough to stop the cross and he managed to get in between three central defenders to get in his header but that can happen.

“Despite the goal we didn’t really respond as well as we could have done.

“We changed our formation because it looked like they would be the next side to score but we were beginning to look more threatening when they scored their second which was a real disappointment because that was a killer goal and it came from a clear foul on Andy Fleming.

“I thought at the time their third goal was offside and when the deflection went in you just knew it wasn’t your day.

“To give the lads credit though they fought to the end and I was pleased that we got one goal for our fans because they were top drawer.’’

