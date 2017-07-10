Morecambe all kitted out for new season

Morecambe unveiled their kits for the new season at their annual gala evening.

The new Macron strips, the first of a new four-year deal, were modelled by Alex Kenyon, Garry Thompson, Michael Rose, Luke Conlan, Barry Roche and Niall Maher at the sponsors’ night at the Globe Arena on Saturday night.

The home shirt design is multi-tone red with black and white trim with the kit complete with black shorts and black socks, with white shorts and socks available as an alternative in case of clashes.

The away kit is all white with black and red trim with white shorts and socks. Black shorts and socks are available as alternatives.

The goalkeeper kit is all green and the alternative is orange.

New kit sponsors Purple Property Group take pride of place on the home and away shirts.