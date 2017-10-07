Morecambe 0, Crawley Town 1

Ten-man Morecambe went down to a disappointing defeat against fellow strugglers Crawley.

A goal straight from a corner from Billy Clifford on 19 minutes was enough to win the game for Harry Kewell's side but the Shrimps were not helped by a red card for Kevin Ellison who was sent off for an off the ball incident involving Crawley defender Josh Lelan.

Morecambe battled on with the 10 men and dominated the game for long periods but failed to beat Glenn Morris in the Crawley goal as they failed to find the target for the fifth time this season.

This was in many ways a game Morecambe could not afford to lose with both sides on just 10 points before the match.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley was not helped by Garry Thompson failing a late fitness test and without Adam McGurk already the loss of Ellison, who now misses the next three matches, was a vital blow.

Bentley would have been pleased with the reaction he got from his side as they dominated the game after going down to 10 men but again they fell short in what is becoming a frustrating season.

Morecambe started well with Steven Old heading straight at Glenn Morris from a Michael Rose corner and Andy Fleming also testing the Reds' keeper after getting onto the end of a deep Michael Brough cross.

For the visitors Enzio Boldewijn twice fired wide from distance and both Mark Connolly and Jimmy Smith sent efforts over the bar.

With Morecambe reduced to 10 after Ellison's off the ball tangle with Josh Lelan it was the Shrimps who had the better of the game.

Aaron Wildig saw a close range effort bundled over the bar and the midfielder also tested Morris with a stinging 25 yard volley that was heading for the left hand corner.

Substitute Aaron McGowan produced several dangerous crosses in the final stages of the game but the visitors held on for an important win.

Morecambe: Roche; Lund (Kenyon 66), Old, Muller, Brough; Fleming, Rose (McGowan 75); Ellison, Wildig, Campbell (Turner 66); Oliver. Unused subs: Nizic, Lavelle, Deakin, Osborne.

Crawley: Morris; Young (sub: McNerney 10), Lelan, Connolly, Evina; Sanoh, Bulman (Payne 34), Clifford (Meite 71), Smith, Boldewijn, Roberts. Unused subs: Mersin, Djalo, Lewis, Camara.

Attendance: 1,222 (63 Crawley fans)