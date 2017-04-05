Moore hits five as Slyne romp to big victory

It was six of the best for Slyne-with-Hest in their big West Lancashire Premier Division win over Vickerstown on Saturday.

Callum Moore scored five in the 6-2 victory at Bottomdale Road with Will Fraser-Gray also on target for Ian Roe’s men.

Steve Kewley and Danny Keenan got the goals for the visitors.

It leaves Slyne 11th in the table ahead of hosting bottom of the table Lostock St Gerards this Saturday, April 8.

Near neighbours Garstang went down 1-0 at home to Turton with Jordan Lomax scoring the only goal of the game seven minutes from time at the Riverside.

Lee Baker’s men are fifth in the table.

In the North Lancashire League Premier Division, Cartmel and District are top of the pile with games in hand after their 3-0 win at Carnforth Rangers on Monday night.

Adam Harding, Cameron Young and Glen Sergeant got the goals.

Third in the table Caton United were 4-0 winners over Arnside while Highgrove hit top form in their win over struggling Lancaster Rovers, coming out 6-0 winners as Joe Martin scored a hat-trick.

It was second time in a week Rovers had shipped six having lost by the same scoreline to College AFC on Saturday.

College then got the better of Mayfield United with a 2-0 win on Monday night, Steffan Dixon and Hakan Oktem getting the goals.

In Division One, Ben Rotherary scored a stunning six as Storeys won 7-3 at Heysham.

On Saturday, title chasing Ingleton had been held 2-2 by Highgrove while Marsh United were 2-1 winners over Carnforth Rangers.

In the Sam Price Memorial Cup Second Round Caton United won 1-0 at Galgate.