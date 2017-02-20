Late goal denies Slyne as Garstang eventually see off Lostock

A late goal condemned Slyne-with-Hest to a home defeat in the West Lancashire Premier Division on Saturday.

Tempest United took all three points at Bottomdale Road, winning 1-0 thanks to Steve Barlow’s goal eight minutes from time.

Slyne sit 11th in the table ahead of a trip to third in the table Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday, the Lightfoot Green outfit managed by former Lancaster City favourite Tony Hesketh.

Elsewhere, Lee Baker’s Garstang were 4-2 winners at struggling Lostock St Gerards.

The Riversiders made a bright start with Rick Coar felled in the box and Alex Colquhoun doing the rest from the spot 10 minutes in.

Garstang were in control but saw chances come and go before the hosts levelled things up on 20 minutes.

Dan Curwen produced a sharp save but could only parry the ball into the path of John Wilding who converted the rebound.

Baker’s boys went back in front straight from the restart however, Alan Coar using his strength to get past his marker and finish from close range.

Lostock remained a threat though and were level for a second time on 33 minutes with Tom Ince converting at the far post.

Garstang were much improved after the interval and there only looked to be one winner.

It took until 20 minutes from time for the visitors to go in front for a third time though. Alan Coar curling the ball into the corner of the net.

The game was over as a contest on 76 minutes when Hothersall got a goal of his own.

Garstang, sixth in the table, next face Burscough Richmond in the semi-final of the Lancashire Amateur Shield at Bamber Bridge FC on Wednesday night before hosting Euxton Villa in league action this Saturday.