Lancaster’s McTominay picked for Man United’s US tour

Halton’s rising Manchester United star has been handed a place on their pre-season tour to the United States.

Having made his full first-team debut on the final day of last season against Crystal Palace, Scott McTominay is part of the senior squad that is heading across the pond as part of the Red Devils’ build up to the new Premier League season.

The 20-year-old midfielder is joined by all United’s first-team stars, including new £30 million signing Victor Lindelof, in the 27-man party.

For former Halton St Wilfrid’s Primary School and Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil McTominay it represents another chance to impress Jose Mourinho as he looks to make a big breakthrough when the season gets underway in August.

United departed for a training camp in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, with five matches to follow on US soil.

They will kick off the tour this Saturday against LA Galaxy, before facing another Major League Soccer outfit Real Salt Lake 48 hours later.

A meeting with Manchester City, for the first-ever derby on foreign soil, will follow on Thursday July 20 in Houston, before two big clashes against Real Madrid, on July 23 in Santa Clara, and Barcelona, on July 26 in Washington DC.

After returning from the States, Mourinho’s men will play two further tour matches against Valerenga, on July 30 in Oslo, and Sampdoria, on August 2 in Dublin.

McTominay made his first senior appearance off the bench as a late substitute against Arsenal before being one of a number of youngsters to be drafted in to face Palace on the final day as Mourinho turned his attentions to the Europa League final.

The full US squad is: De Gea, Romero, J Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Blind, Jones, Smalling, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Shaw, Mitchell, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Mata, A Pereira, Martial, Rashford.