Lancaster’s McTominay makes first Manchester United start

Lancaster’s Scott McTominay admitted it was an “unbelievable feeling” to be handed his first Manchester United start on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was one of a number of youngsters handed their chance by Jose Mourinho in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

McTominay, who has been with the Old Trafford club since he was a youngster at Halton St Wilfrid’s Primary School, had previously made his first appearance for the senior team as a late substitute at Arsenal.

“It was an unbelievable feeling going out there in front of 75,000 people - the biggest crowd that a lot of our lads have played in front of,” said the versatile midfielder.

“You just have got to embrace it whenever you go out there and play like it is a normal game, and go and grab the opportunity.

“If you want to be a top, top player, you have to play in pressured environments in these games.

“Throughout my career I want to be playing in the Premier League so that’s the most important thing for me, to get as many of these games as I possibly can and hopefully push into the first-team.

“We’re all teammates and we’re all young players. It’s just a dream to be playing in front of all these people and winning the game and doing what we do on the pitch. It was a brilliant day, I’m very proud.”

Now the aim for McTominay is to make sure he’s a fixture at Old Trafford in the long term.

“I have to go away in the summer and have a good rest and settle my mind and prepare for next season, and really just work hard,” he said.

“I’ll keep doing what I am doing in the gym and outside, and hopefully push, get in the manager’s ear and hopefully play some more games.”

McTominay’s football career began with a Wembley win back in 2008, the youngster the captain of Halton St Wilfrid’s as he scored the winning goal for his village primary school in the final of the Community Cup at the national stadium.

A regular for Nicky Butt’s Under 23 side, McTominay can play in the middle of the park or as a striker.

Former Morecambe loanee Kieran O’Hara also made his first appearance in a United squad against Palace, the promising goalkeeper an unused substitute.

Elsewhere, Garstang youngster Adam Phillips has been released by Liverpool.

The promising midfielder had been tipped as a future star at Anfield but has missed large parts of the season with a back problem.

“I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone associated with Liverpool FC - the staff, players and the fans,” the 19-year-old said on Instagram as his near 10 years with the club came to an end.

“I’ve been at the club since the age of nine and have had some of the best memories of my life there.

“I’m now looking forward to next season to see where my next chapter will start! Thank you everyone.”

Phillips travelled with the squad on a pre-season tour to the United States in 2014, appearing for the first team in a friendly against Brondby in July of that year.