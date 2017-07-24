Lancaster’s Man United star plays against Real Madrid

Lancaster’s Manchester United star Scott McTominay got his latest taste of Red Devils first-team action in their friendly win over Spanish giants Real Madrid.

After bursting onto the scene at the end of last season, the Halton midfielder has joined Old Trafford’s star-studded names on the pre-season tour of America.

The latest outing saw Jose Mourinho’s men get the better of Real 2-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers, in the International Champions Cup. McTominay got his chance early in the second half, coming on as a replacement for Ander Herrera, the Spanish midfielder having only entered the fray at half-time himself before coming off worse in a challenge.

The former Our Lady’s Catholic College pupil went on to put in a good cross for Marouane Fellaini who couldn’t make the most of the chance.

Following the stalemate a poor penalty shoot-out followed, McTominay amongst the players to miss for United who ultimately took the spoils when Casemiro hit the crossbar.

The Lancaster youngster, first spotted by Old Trafford scouts as a five-year-old at Halton St Wilfred’s Primary School, is hoping to make his first-team breakthrough this season but could also head out on loan.

He made his debut off the bench at Arsenal towards the end of last season before starting the Premier League finale against Crystal Palace as Mourinho turned his attentions to the Europa League final.

Earlier on the tour McTominay came up against Preston-born Luke Mulholland, the Real Salt Lake man having previously played for Lancaster City in the Conference North.

Internationally, McTominay can represent England or Scotland due to his family background.

Old Trafford legend and former Scotland international Lou Macari, who has seen plenty of the Lancastrian due to his work as an MUTV pundit, has urged him to choose the latter.

“Scotland have to try to get Scott involved in some way in case he gets his head turned by England,” he told the Daily Record.

“Unless there’s hundreds of talented young players up there who I don’t know about – which I don’t think is the case.

“Scotland must make him feel wanted and I’m sure that will happen.

“It should be a formality.”

Having kept a close eye on McTominay in recent months, Macari has been impressed with what he’s seen.

“He’s a galloping midfield player who likes to get into the box,” he said.

“He’s full of enthusiasm.

“Scott has made incredible progress recently and he has started to fill out.

“You’re always wary about getting too excited about any youngster nowadays, especially at United.

“But Scott has made it this far on the back of his approach and attitude.”