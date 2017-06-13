Lancaster’s Man United star out to emulate Rashford and Lingard

Scott McTominay is hoping to become the latest Manchester United youth product to make the grade at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has been with the Red Devils since his days at St Wilfrid’s C of E Primary School in Halton and made his debut on the final day of last season against Crystal Palace.

Now having had his first taste of being with Jose Mourinho’s senior side, the 20-year-old from Lancaster is keen to follow in the footsteps of England stars Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard amongst others.

“That’s the thing with this football club,” he told ManUtd.com.

“It’s built around young players coming through the ranks.

“Look at Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, they’re now regular first-team players and that’s what I need to aspire to be.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay was a special guest at a Morecambe FC Community Sports girls soccer school.

“They are an inspiration to me, the ones I look up to. I want to be over there playing with them, training every day and emulating what they’re doing in the first team. “I had a little taste of first-team football against Palace and obviously that was the highlight of my season.

“Next season, I want to be in and around the first team and pushing as hard as I possibly can to get into that group and show the manager I can be trusted to play in those games.

“I am more hungry than ever at this moment in time.

“I’ve had a little taste and just want more and more. I will keep pushing for it every single day and hopefully can become a regular in the future.

“I definitely still need to be playing games with the Reserves, that’s one thing I’ve spoken about before as game time is vitally important.

“At this age group, if you’re not playing games, it’s more or less impossible to improve by just training alone.

“The one thing you need to be doing is playing those matches and hopefully pushing on.”

A young United side beat Palace 2-0 on the final day as Mourinho turned his attentions to the Europa League final.

“In the changing room, I was a little bit nervous but you’re only human aren’t you?” he said.

“You’re going to be nervous making your full debut at Old Trafford but, once you get out there, it’s just another game at the end of the day.

“You play your normal game, being relaxed and composed.

“One of the big things in my game is getting about the pitch, making tackles, passing, running and doing everything a midfield player should do. I really enjoyed it as it was a very good experience.

“Normally, you see lads go out on loan and have maybe one or two seasons out there to get a taste of men’s football so to be thrown in there and do as well as the young lads did mean there was a really good feeling for everybody.

“It was a really good day for the academy. These are the experiences to remember and reflect on during the off season as you try to come back as a better player.

“You’ve got to keep working as hard as you can and the moment you stop is when things can go bad for you.”