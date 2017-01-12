Lancaster City Steel themselves for title charge

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown has urged his side to cement top spot.

The Dolly Blues are currently three points clear at the summit of the Evo-Stik First Division North with two games in hand on second-placed Ossett Town.

Brown now wants his squad to show they’ve got what it takes to lift the title come April with their next test coming at Scarborough Athletic, fifth in the table, on Saturday.

“We’ve got ourselves into a decent position,” said the City manager.

“Now I want to try and turn leaders into winners.

“My focus has got to be instilling the belief that our current league position can be our final one.

“It’s obviously not the final run-in yet, there’s a long way to go, 19 games I think.

“We’re going to be have to be tough mentally to see it through.”

The Blues boss has moved to ready his side for a title tilt by bringing experienced defender Glenn Steel back to the club from Lancashire rivals Bamber Bridge.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Giant Axe having previously won a league title with AFC Fylde and played for Kendal Town.

The centre half joined Brig in 2014 having first started out at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium but could now play a key role in City’s promotion push.

“He’s a good addition for us,” said Brown.

“Glenn is tried and tested at this level and higher and I’m really pleased he’s joined us.

“He brings experience and quality, he’s a good player and I’m really looking forward to him joining up with us.

“He’s a winner and that’s what we need in the changing room right now.

“He’s been a captain wherever he’s been which tells you a lot about him.”

Brown isn’t done in the transfer market and hopes to have a striker through the door before the game at Scarborough on Saturday and is also exploring other options.

“I’m looking to bring a striker in and I’m confident of having another signing before the weekend and if not, just after,” he said.

“I’ve also had a conversation with another club about a player but it’s just a preliminary chat at the moment.

“As I’ve said before, I’m more than happy with the squad, there’s just a couple of areas that need reinforcing.

“The squad is healthy and competitive.

“Players have got to earn their selection at the moment.

“All eyes are on Saturday now.”