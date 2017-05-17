Lancaster City make first two summer signings

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown has completed his first two signings of the summer.

Sam Bailey has returned to the club from Kendal Town and long-time target Scott Harries has arrived from Warrington.

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown welcomes Scott Harries to the Dolly Blues.

The pair, both versatile midfielders, are the first additions the squad that won the Evo-Stik First Division North last season.

Bailey scored 17 goals from the right wing for the Mintcakes as he made the league’s team of the year last season. The former Bolton Wanderers youngster is back at Giant Axe having moved from Lancaster to Kendal in the summer of 2015.

Harries was named in the First Division North team of the year for 2015-2016, with Warrington then pipping the Dollies to his signature 12 months ago.

The winger has plenty of non-league experience having also played for Northwich Victoria and AFC Fylde amongst others.

Recruitment is on-going as City look to build on their title triumph, Brown needing to replace 35-goal striker Jordan Connerton and goalkeeper Mike Hale.

The former has returned to Australia while the latter is electing not to make the move up to the Premier Division due to work and travel commitments.