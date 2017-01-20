Lancaster City host Trafford in top of table clash

Giant Axe will host a top of the table clash on Saturday when Lancaster City look to extend their lead against second-placed Trafford.

The impressive 3-1 win at Scarborough saw the Dolly Blues move six points clear at the summit of the Evo-Stik First Division North.

Now Phil Brown’s side will be looking to increase that advantage and end their visitors’ 15-game unbeaten league run at the weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to Saturday,” said the City boss.

“If we play as well as we did last Saturday then we’ve got a really good chance of picking up another three points.

“They’re on a good run of form.

“There’s a few draws in there but slowly but surely they’ve worked their way up to second picking up points.

“They’re a powerful team by all accounts but we’ve just got to be ourselves.”

It is the start of a big week for the Dolly Blues, with a trip to in-form Colne, who have lost just one of their last seven in all competitions, to follow on Tuesday night, January 24.

Brown knows every game is going to pose a test for his side though, City now a scalp for any side with their impressive league position.

“We’ve got to take each game as it comes,” he said.

“It’s dangerous for us to look at any game after Saturday.

“Every game is a test, look at the next four.

“We’ve got second in the league who are unbeaten in 15 then Colne have recruited a little bit and spent a bit of money.

“Prescot (Cables) are fighting for their lives at the bottom but have found their goal scoring form and then we welcome Clitheroe who are unbeaten in 12 games.

“We won’t change our approach though.

“We’ll stick with what has got us to where we are.”

That approach impressed last time out, the Dollies dominating fifth in the table Scarborough in what on paper had looked like a real examination of their title credentials.

Goals from Ryan Winder, Louis Mayers and Jordan Connerton were the least City’s attacking endeavours warranted against the 10-man Seadogs.

“It was always going to be a test but we met it head on,” said Brown.

“We spoke to the players beforehand about embracing the position they’ve got themselves into and not being scared of it.

“They did that and the performance is in the top five since I came back to the club.

“We were solid defensively and offensively we looked dangerous every time we got on the ball.

“We had two or three chances before we took the lead after 10 minutes.

“The lads had the right focus from the off.”

Captain Ricky Mercer returned to the squad after a knee injury as an unused substitute, Glenn Steel making his return to the club at the heart of the defence.

Rob Henry continues to struggle with an Achilles injury but Brown otherwise has plenty of options for the game against Trafford.