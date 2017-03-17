Long way to go ifor Dolly Blues

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is strapping in for a rollercoaster ride in the NPL First Division North title race.

The Dolly Blues lost top spot as the went down 2-0 at Colwyn Bay on Saturday, the struggling North Wales side winning for the first time in 13 games.

Farsley Celtic took over at the summit with two games in hand but then surprisingly lost one of them on Tuesday night as second from bottom Goole won 2-1 at Throstle Nest.

“It’s predictably going to be unpredictable, if that makes sense,” said Brown, whose side host 18th in the table Tadcaster Albion at Giant Axe on Saturday.

“Things never go to plan at any level.

“It was always going to be unpredictable. There’s not just Farsley, look at Glossop losing to Burscough.

“The bottom two beat the teams in first and fourth in the table away from home on Tuesday. We spoke to the players and told them now it’s about turning this dream into reality.

“The only way we can do that is by playing each game on its merits and not looking at others. The only game we’ll be focused on this Saturday is ours.

“Hopefully we’ll put the last two defeats behind us and draw a line under them.”

The reverse at Colwyn Bay meant it was back-to-back defeats at a crucial time in the season for City, Jordan Connerton missing a penalty for the Dolly Blues.

One big disappointment for the Dollies was a late red card for striker Louis Mayers for kicking out in frustration. It means the former Clitheroe man will start a three-game ban against Tadcaster this weekend.

“There’s a bit of petulance,” said Brown.

“I’ve not seen the incident fully but I’m not saying it isn’t a red card.

“He’s retaliated and you can’t do that but he’s apologised to the players and me and Macca (Dave McCann, assistant).”