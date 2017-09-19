Lancaster City 4-0 Droylsden

Lancaster City booked their place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday after a 4-0 win over Droylsden at the Giant Axe, following a blistering first five minutes.

Melle Meulensteen and Craig Carney notched a goal each minutes after kick-off, while Ryan Winder scored a late brace to add the gloss and send City through to the third qualifying round for the second consecutive season.

First, Meulensteen, the highly-rated Preston North End youngster, scored within 90 seconds after a terrible offside trap from the visitors was broken with a simple ball over the top to set the midfielder in on goal.

Keeping his composure to find the bottom corner and open the scoring, Meulensteen then had a hand to play in City’s second.

A great ball to play Hannu Tam in behind the defence set City up for a well-worked goal.

With Winder making a back post run, Tam instead opted to square to Carney at the edge of the box to drill a low shot into the net and double the score. The Dolly Blues had great chances to increase their lead in the first half.

A one-two between Winder and Carney saw the former through on goal, but his shot was too central and well saved.

Minutes later Tam almost fashioned a goal from nothing, robbing the ball from the feet of Bloods’ keeper Ritchie Branagan, but the stopper recovered well to grab the ball with a quick reaction save.

The visitors came close to getting on the scoresheet with minutes left in the half, but Ciaran Kilheeney’s effort was ruled out for off-side.

Josh Powell had to be on form to keep the Bloods off the scoresheet in the second half, he made a spectacular acrobatic save from Scott Metcalfe’s volley from range, but City held on for a hard earned clean sheet.

In the final five minutes Winder scored two almost identical goals to wrap up the match in style. Sam Bailey and then Glenn Steel both sprung the midfield man clear and both times with a quick fake Winder found the bottom right corner, sending Phil Brown’s side one step further along the road to Wembley.

Lancaster City: Powell, Steel, Mercer, Clark, Dugdale, Winder, Wills, Carney, Harries, Meulensteen, Tam

Star man: Craig Carney