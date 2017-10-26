Altrincham 4-0 Lancaster City

The Dolly Blues suffered back to back league defeats for the first time this season as they were well beaten by top of the league Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

Despite turning in a much improved performance to their defeat at lowly Halesowen on their previous outing, the Manchester side were too much for Phil Brown’s men on the night.

The hosts, who have only conceded two league goals in their recent 11 games undefeated run, didn’t get off to a great start and Lancaster City could have taken the lead in the opening exchanges.

Sam Bailey’s cross from right flank found Craig Carney unmarked at the back post who could only head inches over the bar to spurn Lancaster’s best chance of the game.

Paul Dugdale had the visitors’ final chance on the half hour mark, hitting a powerful effort over the bar from the edge of the box, before Altrincham opened the scoring and took control of the game.

Working the ball from the right flank with some quick passing the ball fell to James Poole just inside the box to turn and fire across goal into the top left corner on 37 minutes.

The second half proceeded as the first with City providing plenty of industry without carving out too many chances.

The 4-4-1-1 formation better suited the Dolly Blues and there was a more natural flow to their attack despite lacking that final ball.

Eventually however, Altrincham got their second and it was one way traffic from there on. Jordan Hulme headed in at the back post on 74 minutes to make it 2-0 before Simon Richman’s low drive added a third just eight minutes later to end the contest.

The fourth goal, their third in just 12 minutes, was scrappy as John Johnston eventually side-footed home from close range with three minutes to go in normal time. The final stages capped another miserable match on their travels for City as, after five painful minutes of added time, referee Ian Johnston brought the match to a close.

With only four points taken from the past five league games Lancaster need to turn their form around and quickly before they are dragged further into low mid-table obscurity.

Lancaster City: Powell, Hudson, Williams, Hibbert, Dugdale, Bailey, Wills, Akrigg, Harries, Carney, Kilifin

Man of the Match: Simon Wills