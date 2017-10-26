Alarm bells not ringing for Lancaster City manager despite a couple of disappointing defeats in a week

Bullish Phil Brown is remaining positive despite his Lancaster City team shipping eights goals in two games over the past week.

The Dolly Blues suffered a 4-3 defeat at Halesowen Town on Saturday, before losing heavily 4-0 away to NPL Premier Division leaders Altrincham on Tuesday night.

City have won only once in their last five league games and just two from their previous seven in all competitions.

However, the alarms bells are certainly not ringing as far as Brown is concerned as he believes fortune is certainly not in his side’s favour at the moment.

Tuesday night’s game against the Robins was City’s sixth away game out of seven, while injuries to key personnel has also had an effect.

Brown also pointed to the difficult-looking fixture list, which has seen his side come up against the current top four teams in the division since the end of September.

“A week is a long time in football,” said Brown, whose team are still adapting after winning promotion as champions of the First Division North last season.

“This time last week we were coming in on the back of three games unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

“But seven days later, we’ve had two defeats, which is disappointing.

“That means we have only won two out of our last seven and I have got to look at that.

“But if you look, we have played eight games in just under a month and six of those games have been away from home.

“I think a little bit of fatigue has played a part over the last two games.

“Going up a division like we have done, playing away this season is not like playing away last season.

“The away games in the First Division North are all pretty local, where as this season, you’ve got some games which are two-and-a-half to three hours away.

“We are away again this saturday, so that’s seven out of the last eight away. These are working lads – it does take its toll a little bit.

City have also been without a number of key defenders such as Glen Steel (hamstring) and Gavin Clark (knee), while Rob Henry added his name to the list on Saturday when he had to be withdrawn early with a shoulder problem.

“The defeat against Altrincham looks like we took a bit of drubbing, but I was probably happier with our performance on Tuesday than I was on Saturday.

“They scored three goals in the last 15 minutes, but up until then we were well in the game against a very good side who are top of the league. We had a couple of really good chances in the first 25 minutes. I said to the lads after the game, ‘I can’t fault your effort or your play at times but when you come to the better teams, you have to make the most of your chances’.

This weekend, City travel to First Division North outfit Mossley in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Brown said: “It’s important game because I want to get back to winning ways and there is £3,000 on offer for the winners, which is not to be sniffed at.”