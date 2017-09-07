Lancaster City boss wants to take next step against leaders Shaw Lane

Being more ruthless in front of goal is the next step for Lancaster City according to boss Phil Brown.

The Dolly Blues’ unbeaten start to the new season continued with a 1-0 win at Colne in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Next up, Evo-Stik Premier Division leaders Shaw Lane visit Giant Axe on Saturday.

“The challenge now is to make the next step,” said Brown.

“We’ve got to turn one goal into two and two into three.

“It could have been three or four on Saturday and it should have been over on the hour but after 97 minutes it was still nail-biting stuff.

“We can step up the offensive side of our game, that’s not just the attackers, it’s everyone.

“It’s easier said than done and but all the lads were compliant and in agreement that we can take it to the next level.

“That’s not being dismissive of Saturday at all, there were just mixed emotions.

“I’m obviously massively satisfied with the result and our application, effort, energy and focus.

“It’s tinged with an air of frustration because we should have put the game to bed earlier and it’s been similar in other games.”

To that end, Brown revealed he is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the game against the early pace-setters.

“We are looking to bring someone in to help us with the offensive side of the game,” the City boss said.

“We want someone who can add to our composure and help us use the ball at bit better.”

The Shaw Lane game on Saturday sees two champions meet, the Barnsley side having won the First Division South last season.

“They won their league last year so will be a formidable opponent,” said Brown.

“Everybody can see they’ve got good resources and they’ve been able to bring in some vastly experienced players from higher up the pyramid and the pro game.

“They’ve got that winning feeling and they’re top of the league so we’re under no illusions how tough it’s going to be.

“I’ve got every confidence in my lads though. They don’t go under and are very resolute.

“We’re playing the pace-setters so it will be a major challenge but we’re looking forward to it.

“We want to show we can mix it with everyone in the division and Saturday is a chance to do that.”

Altrincham being in FA Cup replay action meant Brown’s side had a free midweek which provided a welcome breather for some players.

Ricky Mercer has a groin problem, Scott Harries needed stitches for a cut eye and Simon Wills also has a calf niggle.

Louis Mayers remains sidelined with a hip injury.

After the game against Shaw Lane, City head to Ashton United on Tuesday night.