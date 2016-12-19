Lancaster City 2-0 Ossett Albion

Lancaster City sit top of the league at Christmas thanks to a professional 2-0 victory against Ossett Albion at Giant Axe.

An own goal and a Louis Mayers header were enough for Phil Brown’s side who dominated for large swathes of the game.

Inconsistent and at times wayward finishing, which has plagued the Dolly Blues all season despite their lofty standing, prevented a more convincing scoreline.

Lancaster were on the front foot from the get-go, with a depleted Ossett side forced to sit back in their own half from almost the first minute.

The first of the numerous gilt-edged chances arrived on 13 minutes, Charlie Waters’ driving run in behind setting up Simon Wills with a square ball across the box but the midfielder fired narrowly wide of the near post.

Minutes later came another chance, an accurate cross from Ryan Winder on the left flank finding Jacob Gregory unmarked on the penalty spot but the header was again wide of the post.

Waters had what was the pick of the chances on the half hour mark as Craig Carney set him in on goal with a defence-splitting pass.

The striker was hesitant to get his shot off despite having only the ‘keeper to beat, took too many touches, and the eventual shot was blocked and cleared to safety.

The Dolly Blues’ pressure didn’t let up and it told just minutes before half-time with a gift from Albion defender Jackson Hassenyeh.

Attempting to head clear Winder’s free-kick at the near post Hassenyeh only succeeded in glancing the ball past his own ‘keeper to the dismay of the visitors, giving Lancaster a 1-0 lead.

City almost doubled their advantage in first-half injury time when Mayers hit a rocket from 25 yards that crashed off the underside of the bar. Winder was on hand to strike the rebound home but for a great recovery save to turn the shot around the post.

The win was sealed 10 minutes into the second half after another peach of a free-kick from Adam Sumner.

The winger, filling in at right back, whipped in a delightful ball that Mayers was only too happy to glance home from six yards.

Chances continued to come and go for the hosts for the remainder of the game as City continued to cruise, Mike Hale watching on as a mere spectator for most of the game. Mayers was guilty of heading the best of the remaining chances wide from six yards, whilst Gregory and Waters saw efforts kept out with sharp saves.

Lancaster City: Hale 7, Henry 8, Westwood 9, Mercer 9, Sumner 8, Gregory 7 (Crolla 65), Wills 9, Carney 7 (Akrigg 68), Winder 8, Waters 7 (Shearwood 76), Mayers 8. Subs not used: Fraser-Gray, Clark

Star Man: Simon Wills - Back to his best in the middle of midfield.