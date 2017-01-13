Lancaster boss: Goole draw perfect prep for Scarborough

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown believes his side’s draw at Goole is the perfect preparation for Saturday’s trip to Scarborough Athletic.

The Evo-Stik First Division North leaders were held 1-1 by second from bottom Goole as they missed a chance to extend their lead at the top.

The game was a real battle in East Yorkshire with Brown expecting more of the same this weekend against a side fifth in the table.

“They’ve played more games than anybody else which has kept them up there,” he said.

“The old adage about having points of the board has proved to be right.

“It’s another long journey and a difficult place to go.

“If anything last weekend was perfect preparation for this weekend.

“It was tough and I don’t see the trip to Scarborough being any different.

“But we’ll go there in a positive frame of mind looking for three points.”

Given Goole’s league position, and the fact Jordan Connerton gave City the lead midway through the second half, it was a case of what might have been for the Blues at the Victoria Pleasure Ground, Billy Law’s scrappy goal meaning the visitors had to settle for a point.

“It was a competitive game on a difficult pitch,” said Brown.

“They’re fighting for their lives and it was an intense affair.

“They’ve had a couple of decent home results recently, they beat Trafford and they beat Glossop so we knew it was going to be a difficult game and that anything we got there we were going to have to earn.

“That was certainly the case.

“When you go 1-0 up with 20 or so minutes to go though it’s disappointing not to come away with the points.

“We’ve got to manage the game better really.

“Am I devastated with a draw? No.

“You’ve just got to look at the other results and nobody has gained a massive advantage.

“It’s another point added to our tally and we move onto Saturday.”