Search

Jim bids to maintain bright start to season

Paul Mullin will return to the Globe Arena with Swindon on Saturday
Paul Mullin will return to the Globe Arena with Swindon on Saturday

Morecambe will be looking to extend their unbeaten league start on Saturday when Swindon visit the Globe Arena.

Jim Bentley knows the relegated League One club will provide a stiff test with Paul Mullin, who left the Shrimps for David Flitcroft’s side in the summer, already having scored two goals for the  Wiltshire club. They have  also splashed out £350,000 on Wigan’s Kaiyne Woolery to further bolster their strike force.

“They are a big club who will be desperate to get back into League One,” said Bentley.

“They have a good manager in David Flitcroft who has won promotion from this league before and they have the power to go out and spend £350,000 on a player like they did last week.

“It will be tough but we know we will give anyone a game. There was a fantastic feel-good factor at the  Cheltenham game and I am hoping we can have  that again on Saturday.

“The fans were behind us throughout the 90 minutes against Cheltenham and even when we went behind they stuck with us and that made a massive  difference.”

Elsewhere, first-year professional Ben Hedley has joined Witton Albion on a one-month loan deal.

The midfielder made his debut for the NPL Premier Division side in their 1-0 win over Buxton on Tuesday  night.

“This is a good move for Ben and will give him some first team experience,” Bentley said.

“He’s developing nicely and making good progress.

“This will be his first loan move and he’ll be in good hands at Witton with the management team of Carl MacCauley and Gary Martindale who are both good football people that I trust to do right by Ben.”