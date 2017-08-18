Jim bids to maintain bright start to season

Morecambe will be looking to extend their unbeaten league start on Saturday when Swindon visit the Globe Arena.

Jim Bentley knows the relegated League One club will provide a stiff test with Paul Mullin, who left the Shrimps for David Flitcroft’s side in the summer, already having scored two goals for the Wiltshire club. They have also splashed out £350,000 on Wigan’s Kaiyne Woolery to further bolster their strike force.

“They are a big club who will be desperate to get back into League One,” said Bentley.

“They have a good manager in David Flitcroft who has won promotion from this league before and they have the power to go out and spend £350,000 on a player like they did last week.

“It will be tough but we know we will give anyone a game. There was a fantastic feel-good factor at the Cheltenham game and I am hoping we can have that again on Saturday.

“The fans were behind us throughout the 90 minutes against Cheltenham and even when we went behind they stuck with us and that made a massive difference.”

Elsewhere, first-year professional Ben Hedley has joined Witton Albion on a one-month loan deal.

The midfielder made his debut for the NPL Premier Division side in their 1-0 win over Buxton on Tuesday night.

“This is a good move for Ben and will give him some first team experience,” Bentley said.

“He’s developing nicely and making good progress.

“This will be his first loan move and he’ll be in good hands at Witton with the management team of Carl MacCauley and Gary Martindale who are both good football people that I trust to do right by Ben.”