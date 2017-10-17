Jim Bentley targets FA Cup run after Morecambe draw Hartlepool

Jim Bentley says he is looking forward to his side’s FA Cup first round tie with Hartlepool at the Globe Arena next month.

Monday’s draw saw the Shrimps pitted against the side relegated from League Two last year with Bentley hoping it will be the first step for a much-wanted FA Cup run.

The Shrimps boss admitted he is desperate for to make progress in the FA Cup after a number of disappointing defeats against sides like Dover Athletic and Dagenham & Redbridge in recent years.

Bentley said: “I’m desperate for us to win and get on a good FA Cup run.

“We’ve usually done pretty well in the other competitions over the past few years but the big one for me is the FA cup and from my point of view we haven’t done anywhere near as well as we should have done in the competition.

“I love the FA Cup and as a player it was always a competition I wanted to do well in.

“As a manager I’ve not had a good run and I’m so desperate to do well and have a successful cup run this season.

“It is a decent draw.

“We’re at home which is a real bonus as there are some teams who are making some really long journeys in the first round and we need to make the home advantage count.

“It’ll be a very tough game though.

“Hartlepool still have a lot of the players who played for them last season in League Two and they have a good away following who will get right behind them.

“We’ll pay them the respect that they deserve and certainly won’t take them lightly but we’re at home, we’re in the league above and we need to make sure we are on top of our game to get through.”

The tie will be played between November 3 and 6.