Jim Bentley: Morecambe players need to start earning their wages

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has challenged his players to start earning their wages.

The Shrimps suffered a fourth home league defeat of the season when they were beaten 3-0 by Port Vale on Tuesday evening.

Tom Pope netted in each half before setting up Cristian Montano for Vale’s third in added time as they recorded back-to-back victories.

Results elsewhere saw the Shrimps drop to fourth-bottom in League Two with the three teams below them – Vale, Forest Green Rovers and Chesterfield – all picking up three points.

Next up is another home game on Saturday with Grimsby Town the visitors to the Globe Arena.

Bentley said: “We have to string a few good results together and move up the league but, if we lose a couple, we can be dragged down.

“It’s difficult to take because I’m after a better performance but, at the minute, Barry Roche is the only one who is earning his wages.

“There are one or two others – the likes of Adam McGurk who will be better and better – but apart from that, no-one can knock on my door and ask why they aren’t playing.”

After a decent first quarter-hour, the Shrimps shot themselves in the foot when errors from Max Muller and Aaron McGowan allowed Pope to open the scoring.

Similarly poor defending enabled Pope to double his tally midway through the second half before yet more awful work at the back ended with Montano scoring.

Bentley said: “I had a little go at half-time but we lacked a response.

“We never took our chances when they came along so I feel very frustrated, a bit angry and we demand better.”