Jim Bentley felt Morecambe made hard work of Chesterfield win

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley was far from happy despite his side’s vital victory over Chesterfield.

Morecambe picked up a much-needed three points with the 2-0 triumph at the Proact Stadium but Bentley was less than impressed with a second-half display that saw his side on the back foot for long periods.

He said: “The win was vital and I’m obviously happy with the three points.

“But I must admit we didn’t make it easy for ourselves.

“I was emotionally drained after the game and I don’t think I’ve worked so hard on the sidelines for ages.

“I’ve never had to change the shape so much, I’ve never been out of the technical area so much and we actually felt like we’d lost the game at the end.

“I have said a lot of times this year that we have played well and not got the results we deserved but this was different because we didn’t play particularly well and got the win but I felt as flat as a pancake after the game.

“That was a game where we should have gone on to score three or four goals and been comfortable but we didn’t manage the game well.

“They played well and they do have good players but we should have handled it better.

“At 2-0 up I knew they would come at us and leave some gaps that we could exploit.

“But we didn’t do that and they created a lot of chances but thankfully Barry Roche had a brilliant game and kept them out.

“The win was everything. We kept a clean sheet, got three important points but leave knowing there are certainly areas where we need to improve.

“The dressing room was jubilant after the game but I had to take them down a peg or two because we should have shown more character and know-how than we did.”