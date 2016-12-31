Hartlepool 3-2 Morecambe

Morecambe suffered a defeat at fellow strugglers Hartlepool to end 2016 in the worst possible way.

Jim Bentley’s side produced a poor first half performance conceding three goals against a struggling side who had failed to score in their previous five games and were made to pay despite a much better second half showing. Former Shrimps player Padraig Amond gave the home side the lead with a fine goal on 10 minutes. Amond collected the ball on the edge of the Morecambe box and produced a fine turn and volley that looped over Barry Roche and into the top corner. Just three minutes later the Shrimps conceded a second after a controversial penalty. Ryan Edwards seemed to be shoved in the back as a cross came into the area and he was adjudged to have handled the ball with Billy Paynter converting the penalty. Hartlepool made it 3-0 with a well worked goal with Nicky Featherstone beating Roche with a neat finish. The Shrimps did find the target early in the second half through an Andy Fleming volley. The only chance of note came when Fleming headed a cross over from six yards out before the Shrimps scored a second three minutes into stoppage time when Paul Mullin scored from close range but it was too little too late for Bentley’s boys.