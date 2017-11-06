Grantham Town 3-2 Lancaster City: Second-half comeback sinks Dolly Blues

Lancaster City were sunk by a second-half comeback at Grantham as the hosts condemned them to a third defeat in their last four Evo-Stik Premier Division games.

Jordan Hempenstall gave the Gingerbreads an early lead but Phil Brown’s side soon had their noses in front with goals from Steve Williams and Melle Meulensteen giving them a 2-1 lead 11 minutes in.

But it was Grantham who were to get the better of the back of forth game thanks to a Curtis Burrows double, the winner coming 13 minutes from time.

Looking to build on Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Marine, City suffered an early set back at The Meres.

After the top scorer in all three divisions Lee Shaw had gone close Jordan Hempenstall opened the scoring three minutes in, converted the rebound after his initial header had been saved by Josh Powell in the Dollies goal.

Williams equalised with just seven minutes on the clock, heading home after a long throw into the box caused the home defence problems.

Four minutes later the early turnaround was complete, Preston North End loanee Melle Meulensteen profiting on a poor clearance from goalkeeper Kieran Preston to score on a day where another Lilywhites youngster Lewis Fensome make his Dollies debut at the back.

The hosts went in search of an equaliser after the break and levelled things up just after the hour mark, Hempenstall turning provider for Burrows to volley home.

Meulensteen came close to his second of the afternoon shortly after but after lobbing just over the bar it was Grantham who got the game’s decisive fifth goal.

Midfielder Michael Hollingsworth was the architect in the 77th minute with his cross being converted by Burrows.

Victory saw Grantham move up to third with the Dollies now 12th in the table but just seven points shy of the play-off places with games in hand on the majority of the sides around them.

There are two cup games to come this week with a trip to West Didsbury and Chorlton in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy on Tuesday night before Evo-Stik South side Stratford Town are the visitors to Giant Axe on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Grantham Town: Preston, Potts, Luto (Thompson 87), Lewis, Galinski (capt), Hollingsworth, Meadows, Wright, Hempenstall (McMenemy 90), Shaw, Burrows (Curtis 90). Subs not used: Dasaolu, Baker.

Lancaster City: Powell, Fensome (Hudson 73), Dugdale, Wills (capt), Hibbert, Williams, S Bailey (Wood 84), Akrigg, Tam, Meulensteen, Winder (Harries 69). Subs not used: C Bailey, Mercer.

Attendance: 274