Garry Hunter takes over as new Slyne-with-Hest boss

Garry Hunter is the new manager of West Lancashire Premier Division side Slyne-with-Hest.

After a tough start to the new campaign, Paul Rigby has stepped aside to allow the former Morecambe and Lancaster City midfielder to take charge at Bottomdale Road.

Slyne are 12th in the table after winning Hunter’s first game in charge 2-0 at Hesketh Bank on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was originally contacted by Slyne as they were looking to use some of the players he has at the Lancaster & Morecambe College Academy linked to Morecambe FC.

“We’ve had real problems getting a side together,” said Rigby, who will continue as assistant boss.

“In the games we’ve had so far I think there’s only been two players who have played them all.

“There are always holidays and things like that in the early part of the season but it’s been tough.

“We went to Garry to see if he could help us with players from the academy he’s running at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

“He did, we found out he might be interested in getting involved more and it’s gone from there.”

Rigby is more than happy with the new arrangement, the long-time number two having only taken over from Ian Roe in the summer.

“I’m going to be the assistant and that’s all that’s changed really,” said the former Dolly Blues full back.

“You could see the difference it made on Saturday.

“It’s just about doing what’s best for the club.

“With what he’s done in football it made sense for him to be the manager.

“I could have turned around and said I wanted to carry on and we probably would have done alright.

“But I’ve been at the club a few years now and a fresh look at things will be good.”