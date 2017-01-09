Former Morecambe favourite Artell appointed Crewe boss

Former Morecambe favourite David Artell is the new manager of Crewe.

The ex-Alex captain replaces the sacked Steve Davis with the Gresty Road side 18th in League Two, a point and two places below The Shrimps.

Artell, the scorer of the last ever goal at Morecambe’s former home Christie Park, played more than 100 games for the club between 2007 and 2010.

He then went on to join Crewe, captaining the side to League Two play-off glory at Wembley in 2012.

Artell was released just five days after lifting the trophy going onto play for Northampton and Wrexham before ending his playing days in the Welsh Premier League.

The 36-year-old was appointed academy operations manager at Gresty Road in 2014 and he will now step up to take over from Davis.

Davis had replaced Dario Gradi as manager of the Railwaymen in November 2011 but has seen them struggle this season and a run of one win in eight games has seen them drop down the table.

And the 3-0 defeat to Mansfield on Saturday proved to be his last game in charge.

Crewe said in a statement on their website: “The club would like to thank Steve for his service and endeavour as both manager and previously in his role as assistant manager.

“The football club wishes Steve well and every success for the future.”