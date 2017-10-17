Euxton Villa 1-1 Slyne-With-Hest: Hunter’s side denied at the death

A late goal denied Slyne all three points at second in the West Lancashire Premier Division table Euxton Villa on Saturday.

Garry Hunter’s side went in front through Callum Moore’s goal early in the second half but were pegged back by David Heald’s 90th minute strike.

The visitors controlled the opening stages with Tom Woods firing just over the bar on the quarter hour.

Shortly after, fine work from the midfield pair of Dan Dixon and Alex Kay found Aaron Taylor who in turn played in Woods who could only send his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

After a goalless first period Slyne got their noses in front on 47 minutes, great work down the right from Reece Pearce ending with a cross that Moore converted.

Kay then sent a shot wide on the hour as the visitors looked to press home their advantage but Villa were always in the game.

With the clock ticking into injury time, a long ball forwards found Heald who poked home an equaliser that was cruel on Slyne.

Hunter’s side next travel to Croston Sports in the third round of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield on Saturday.

Slyne would like to thank club sponsors Enviro-Metals and The Lodge.