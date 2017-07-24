Deakin is Morecambe’s sixth summer signing

Have your say

Morecambe have signed promising forward Reece Deakin on a one-year deal.

The versatile attacker, who can play up front or on the wing, is a former Crystal Palace youngster who impressed for the Shrimps’ new Merseyside-based Under 21 side last season.

It resulted in a pre-season trial with Jim Bentley’s side, the 20-year-old catching the eye in the friendlies against Bamber Bridge, Lancaster City and Blackburn Rovers.

“I’m really looking forward to the season,” Deakin said.

“I hope to try and establish myself as an important member of the squad.”

After starting his career with Palace, Deakin was most recently with Airbus UK in the Welsh Premier League.

He has also had spells with Cray Wanderers and Conwy Borough.

Deakin, who will wear the number 19 shirt, is Morecambe’s sixth signing of the summer.

Garry Thompson, Adam Campbell, Vadaine Oliver, and Patrick Brough have arrived on permanent deals while Mitchell Lund has joined on loan from Doncaster Rovers.