Connerton can be the difference in title race for Lancaster City

Boss Phil Brown knows Jordan Connerton could be the difference between a league title or a near miss for Lancaster City this season.

The returning favourite took his tally to 19 league goals for the season with both in the 2-0 win over Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

It means the Dolly Blues are nine points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik First Division North with second-placed Farsley Celtic having three games in hand.

Lancaster-born, the striker made his name with his hometown club back in the 2009-2010 season before moving to Crewe.

Things didn’t work out in the Football League however and a second spell at Giant Axe followed in 2014.

After a spell out in Australia, Connerton spent time with Chorley in the National League North before returning to the Dolly Blues last August.

“Goalscorers win you games and they win you leagues,” said Brown.

“They’re sought after at any level.

“Jordan’s scored goals everywhere he’s been right through his career.

“He’s taken a few weeks to recover fully from his knee operation but even when he was doing that he was chipping in.”

Connerton is far from City’s only attacking threat though, the front man having formed a promising partnership with Louis Mayers while Tom Kilifin has also returned to the club.

“Jordan’s a match-winner, as are all the strikers I’ve got,” said Brown.

“Louis can chip in, he leads the line well and Tom hasn’t had a lot of pitch time but he will do with the run-in we’ve got.

“But Connie’s done very well for us and is important in terms of what happens between now and the end of the season.”

This Thursday night Lancaster City’s Under 21s host the Isle of Man’s Under 18s at Giant Axe.

The friendly is the first part of a new working relationship between the Isle of Man and Lancaster City set up by chief executive Lawrence Looney who is based on the island.

Entry for the 7.15pm kick-off is £2.