Colne 0-1 Lancaster City

Lancaster City produced an efficient display against their former Division One North opponents Colne on Saturday to progress in the FA Cup.

The visitors created a host of chances throughout the match at the Holt House ground, but a combination of great goalkeeping, some final third indecisiveness and misfired shooting kept the scoreline to a one-goal margin.

The winning goal midway through the first half was worth the entrance fee alone, and a solid defensive display ensured victory and a home tie against Droylsden in the second qualifying round on September 16.

After 23 minutes of half chances and midfield battles Lancaster’s goal came from nowhere from the unlikeliest of sources.

After the Colne defence cleared the ball high into the air it landed 25 yards from goal with Simon Wills running to meet it with a low volley that flew perfectly into the bottom-right corner.

With the deadlock broken the match began to open up, but it was the visitors who ended the half creating chance after chance.

Scott Harries saw a curling free-kick palmed away before Craig Carney’s drive from distance was deflected narrowly wide.

From the resulting corner Oliver Wood’s flicked header across goal missed the target as Phil Brown’s side couldn’t find the all-important second goal.

At the other end the best chance for the hosts fell to midfielder Alex Curran who couldn’t properly connect with an in-swinging corner, heading harmlessly over the bar at the back post.

The second half was a catalogue of chances for City that came and went.

The most notable were one-on-one chances for Carney and Hannu Tam, the former played in by substitute Sam Bailey before drawing a good save from Matthew Green.

In the dying minutes Tam had a glorious chance to add the gloss City deserved to their scoreline but he pulled his effort wide of the far post.