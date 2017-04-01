Cheltenham 3-1 Morecambe

Morecambe suffered a seventh successive League 2 defeat as they went down to Cheltenham for the second time this season.

Two goals from Harry Pell and a penalty from Danny Wright gave the Robins the points on another disappointing afternoon for the Shrimps who also saw Alex Kenyon sent off and Michael Rose miss an early penalty before a late consolation goal.

The Shrimps started the game well and had a golden chance to open the scoring on 13 minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Paul Mullin had been brought down by Jordan Cranston.

Michael Rose stepped up to take the spot kick but saw his effort well saved by home keeper Scott Brown.

Rose was made to pay and even gave Cheltenham a helping hand as they took the lead on 33 minutes.

The midfielder gave the ball away cheaply from a free-kick that left his side short at the back and Jordan Cranston took full advantage with a run and cross from the left that was met by Pell who brushed past Alex Whitmore at the far post.

The Shrimps were fortunate to not go behind earlier when Aaron McGowan produced a superb goal line clearance to foil Dan Holman and the same Cheltenham player forced Barry Roche into a stunning save from a close-range shot.

Morecambe’s only attack of note after the penalty came when Kevin Ellison broke free down the left but saw his excellent cross fly across the box.

Any hopes of a comeback in the second half were soon dashed as Cheltenham added a second on 47 minutes from the penalty spot. Kenyon handled an effort on the line and was sent off before Wright sent Roche the wrong way from the spot.

The Robins added a third on 57 minutes when Pell scored his second with a blistering free-kick from the edge of the area that went straight through the Morecambe wall to give Roche no chance as it flew into the roof of the net.

Cheltenham then missed a string of chances before the Shrimps pulled one back on 78 minutes when a long throw from Rose caused problems for the home defence and Ryan Edwards’s flick came off William Boyle and ended up in the back of the net.

Unfortunately it was too little, too late as the Robins added to Morecambe’s misery.

Cheltenham: Brown, Winchester, Onriase, Boyle, Cranston, Storer, Waters (Davis 75), Pell, Rowe (rep Dayton 86), Wright, Holman. Subs not used: Barthram, Munns, Wootton, Lovett, Plavotic.

Booked: Boyle, Holman, Dayton.

Morecambe: Roche, Edwards, Whitmore, Winnard, McGowan (rep Hawley 86), Kenyon, Rose, Molyneux (rep Murphy 54), Widig (rep Evans 81), Mullin, Ellison. Subs not used: Wakefield, Nizic, Fleming.

Booked: Kenyon, Mullin, Winnard. Sent off: Kenyon.

Referee: Gavin Ward.