Checkatrade Trophy competition winners revealed

Thank you to everyone who entered our Checkatrade Trophy competition last week.

We had 10 sets of four tickets up for grabs for the game against Carlisle United at the Globe Arena on Tuesday night, August 29.

We asked ‘Who won last year’s Checkatrade Trophy?’ with the answer of course, Coventry City.

The Sky Blues beat Oxford Untied 2-1 in April’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Congratulations to all our winners who were: Odin Davison, Gareth Parker, Julia Linsley, Martin Watson, David Robinson, Keith Boak, Dan Brown, Doug Gaunt, Lee Gardner and Mike Henshaw.

Look out for more opportunities to win later on in the season.