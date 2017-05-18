Captain Murphy leaves as Morecambe announce retained list

Morecambe have released their captain Peter Murphy at the end of his contract.

Liam Wakefield is the other player confirmed to be leaving the Globe Arena as part of Jim Bentley’s retained list.

Contract offers have been made to Michael Rose, Kevin Ellison, Barry Roche, Aaron Wildig, Alex Kenyon, Paul Mullin and Ryan Edwards.

Talks are still ongoing with Andy Fleming and Lee Molynuex while Bentley is also discussing options with several youth team players.

Murphy was a marquee signing when he arrived at the Globe Arena in the summer of 2015.

But the former Accrington man went on to suffer two serious knee injuries in his first season with the Shrimps.

The midfielder injured medial knee ligaments, which led to a serious blood clot, on the opening day of the 2015-2016 campaign and then suffered a cruciate injury just six games into his comeback in January 2016.

Defender Wakefield made 29 appearances in his year with the Shrimps.

Bentley said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Peter Murphy and Liam Wakefield for their efforts.

“Liam was an excellent professional who was great to work with and we wish him well.

“Peter has unfortunately suffered from two major injuries while with us but through all that time he was great to work with and an excellent club captain and he leaves with all our thanks and best wishes.”

Loan players Alex Whitmore, Antony Evans and Michael Duckworth have returned to their parent clubs.

He said: “I also want to thank the loan players we had last season for their contribution.

“Last year was a difficult one for everyone and every player who represented us deserves a great deal of credit for their efforts.”

Dan Nizic, Luke Conlan, Aaron McGowan, Dean Winnard, Rhys Turner, Luke Jordan and Tyler Brownsword are all under contract for next season.