Boss Phil Brown’s delight as Lancaster City take another Preston player on loan

Phil Brown is delighted to see Lancaster City’s link-up with Preston North End continue with another loan signing.

Youth team captain Lewis Fensome is the latest Lilywhite to be sent to Giant Axe in order to gain first-team experience.

Adam Robinson, Dylan Davidson and most notably Josh Earl all turned out for the Dolly Blues last season, the latter helping Lancaster lift the NPL First Division North title before making his Championship breakthrough under Alex Neil.

Melle Meulensteen had already joined Brown’s side on loan until January this time around before Fensome was brought in to bolster an injury-hit backline.

He was on the bench for Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Marine with a trip to Grantham next up on Saturday.

“We’re eternally grateful to Preston for trusting us with players,” said City boss Brown.

“Everyone knows we had Josh Earl last year and we’ve got Melle Meulensteen with us as well at the moment who is doing very well and was excellent in the last two games.

“Getting Lewis is another coup for us as a club.

“He’s a good player who I know well and I think he will be a real asset for us.

“He was on the bench on Tuesday night but he was a big part of the pre-match and the game as it went on and will get an opportunity.

“I’m really pleased to have brought him to the club.

“He’ll get an opportunity to get minutes on the pitch where there’s the hustle and bustle of three points at stake.”

Fensome has followed in his dad Andy’s footsteps in signing for City.

Fensome senior, a former PNE player and now youth team coach at Deepdale, played for the Dollies when he dropped into non-league.

“Fenners played under Tony Hesketh towards the end of his career,” said Brown.

“He had a long pro career and the dropped into non-league. I’m sure he’ll be down to watch Lewis and keep and eye on his progress.”