Boss Jim Bentley wants Morecambe to be more ruthless

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has once again said his side need to be more ruthless in their quest to gain some consistency in League Two this season.

The Shrimps slumped to their fourth defeat of the campaign when they went down 2-1 at Stevenage on Saturday and will look to bounce back at home to Luton Town tonight, Tuesday.

Bentley said: “We have got to show a bit more aggression, particularly when we defend.

“We’ve been too easy to score against and it is costing us dearly now.

“We have conceded a few times now after restarts and we have lost our composure a few times after we have let a goal in.

“We did the same on Saturday when we lost our composure after Stevenage went 1-0 up and they almost scored a second straight away.

“We need to be more ruthless and do everything we can to stop that ball getting in the back of the net.

“We did that at Cambridge but one clean sheet in nine games is not good enough and we have to make sure we do better as a unit.

“We also have to show a ruthless streak at the other end too though because we created more than enough openings to get a second goal on Saturday and we have to make sure we take more of our chances when they come.

“We are proving a match for everyone and we have not been battered in any game but there are areas we need to improve on we need to start making this improvements sooner rather than later.”

To add to Bentley’s concerns he is set to be without new signing Adam McGurk for a few weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday.

The deadline day signing has made a promising start to his Morecambe career but is set for a spell on the sidelines, much to Bentley’s frustration.

The Shrimps’ boss said: “Adam has been excellent for us and is looking sharper and sharper and made a really good start for us but he looks set to miss a few weeks which is a real blow for him and for us.

“We are not sure how long he will be out for and where one door shuts it opens another for someone else but I do feel sorry for the lad because he has had a lot of bad luck in recent years.’’