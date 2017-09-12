Boss Jim Bentley insists Morecambe will get things right

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley insists his new-look side will gel and has urged fans to be patient.

The Shrimps failed to score for the fourth time in five games as they slipped to their second successive defeat at Notts County on Saturday, Kevin Nolan’s side picking up a 2-0 win.

Next up is a trip to Yeovil Town tonight with Bentley knowing his side need to pick up points quickly. “I know the results haven’t been great but there have been some good signs in those games and we need to continue to work hard and embrace the challenge ahead,” said Bentley.

“We have been creating chances and the last couple of games could have been very different had we taken those chances.

“The time to really worry is when you are not creating chances in games but having said that we need to get the end product right sooner rather than later and get the ball in the back of the net and give us a better chance of getting points.

“We also have to remember that this is a new side and we weren’t able to bring in the new players early in pre-season like we normally do.

“We like to have our squad early because that gives us time to get a lot of things sorted but for one reason or another we were not able to do that this year and we got our players later.

“It was the most difficult summer window I have ever had by far in terms of recruitment but I am positive now that I have got a good bunch of players who will turn things around.

“When you look at the likes of Steven Old, Max Muller, Adam McGurk, Elliot Osborne and Callum Lang none of them were here in pre-season and they need time to gel.

“We need to know their strengths and they need to know our style and there are some promising signs in that area but it does take time.

“We just have to be positive, stay calm, be positive going into every game and pick up the results I know we are capable of.”