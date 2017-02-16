Boss hails Wills as Lancaster City’s unsung hero

Unsung hero Simon Wills is a key cog in the Lancaster City wheel according to boss Phil Brown.

The tough-tackling midfielder has shone in the middle of the park as the Dolly Blues have moved nine points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik First Division North.

Others may have grabbed more headlines, Jordan Connerton having scored 17 league goals thus far on his return to the club, but it is Wills who has become increasingly influential with City unbeaten in their last five games.

“He’s a bit of an unsung hero,” said blues boss Brown of his number four.

“He heads and kicks it to some extent and is an old-fashioned central midfielder.

“But he’s very, very important to the team. He breaks things up, he recycles it.

“He can be frustrating at times but so can everyone and what he does well far outweighs what he maybe struggles with now and then.

“He’s a vital part of our team, especially at this stage of the season.

“He’s a winner and he knows what I want off him and I know what he can do. It works quite well.” Wills in his second spell with the club having originally left the club three years ago to pursue an opportunity out in Australia.

He has returned in style this season however with Brown believing he is exactly the type of player that is needed to turn their lofty league position into a title triumph come April and the end of the season.

“He leads by example,” said Brown.

“I’ve known Simon a long, long time.

“No mountain is too high and he takes every challenge on the chin.

“Ultimately more often than not he comes out on top.

“As we’re entering the final stages and pitches are a bit heavy and fatigue kicks in right across squads, his energy and his enthusiasm is essential.

“He’s worth his weight in gold really.”