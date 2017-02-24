Boss believes Lancaster City have right stuff for title triumph

Boss Phil Brown is confident his Lancaster City side have got what it takes to win the title as they relish being top of the table.

Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Scarborough Athletic was the Dolly Blues’ fourth in a row and leaves them nine points clear at the summit of the Evo-Stik First Division North.

Farsley Celtic do have three games in hand in second but Brown has seen enough in recent weeks to believe his players have the right qualities to get over the line.

“We’re doing what needs to be done,” he said.

“We just keep on picking up points. It’s four wins on the spin, one of those coming against Farsley, and it’s four clean sheets out of six.

“The last defeat was Trafford (on January 21) and there was a bit of a doom and gloom but we’ve recovered from that.

“What we are is together. Whether we’re playing free-flowing football or defending for our lives, we’re standing side-by-side.

“We’re ready to deal with the situation we’re in and know what’s required.

“I’m happy with the form that we’re in at this moment in time and we’re enjoying being top of the league.”

Next up is a trip to fourth in the table Ossett Town on Saturday, the one-time leaders having seen their promotion bid fade a little in recent weeks meaning they now sit 12 points behind Lancaster.

“Their manager came in last season and breathed a bit of life into the club,” said Brown.

“It’s continued into this season which has showed in their position.

“They were top for a bit, then second and are still in the play-offs.

“They’ve dropped a few points recently but it just shows how tough it is to win games of football in this league this year.

“I’m sure we’ll drop points and Farsley will do too.

“It shows how well we’ve done to keep picking up wins and draws as others have lost.

“It’s a tough place to go though and we’re under no illusions about how difficult the game is going to be.”

Paul Jarvis has returned to Chorley after his loan spell and went straight back into Matt Jansen’s side for the 2-1 win over Kidderminster Harriers.

“He did really well for us and I want to put on record my gratitude to Chorley for lending us Paul,” said Brown.

“It was a tough period with three midweek games.

“He went straight back into the Chorley side at the weekend which shows that the move worked for all parties.

“He got his match sharpness back and really helped us out.

“We had eight or nine games pencilled in and needed a little bit more strength in depth, especially down the left-hand side.

“Jacob Gregory came back in and was a real threat on Saturday and Ryan Winder is playing with real confidence.

“I’m really happy with the group I’ve got, we just needed a bit of a boost over the last few weeks.”

A couple of players have signed dual registrations in a bid to get games, goalkeeper Luke Raybould and striker Charlie Waters joining North West Counties sides Nelson and Squires Gates respectively.