Blackpool Wren Rovers 1-2 Slyne-with-Hest: Hunter’s side in cup upset

Slyne-with-Hest upset West Lancashire League leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers in the second round of the Lancashire Shield on Saturday.

The hosts, as expected, started the game on the front foot, but Garry Hunter’s side stood firm with the defence well marshalled by new signing, former Lancaster City man Jacob Davis.

Garry Hunter’s side slowly but surely got a foothold in the game and they took the lead on the half hour.

Slyne broke forward down the right with the ball falling to Josh Draycott who spotted Will Fraser-Gray at the far post who delightfully chipped the Blackpool ‘keeper to put the visitors in front.

Wrens hit back at the start of the second half however and drew level with a cross-cum-shot.

It looked like the game was heading firmly Blackpool’s way when they were awarded a controversial penalty.

But Joe Booth stepped up and could only fire over the bar with the score remaining 1-1 entering the closing stages.

Slyne’s winner came 11 minutes from time as another move down the right ended with Draycott firing home the decisive goal as Hunter’s improving side picked up an impressive win and moved into round three.

The club would like to thank sponsors Enviro Metals and Slyne Lodge.

This Saturday, Slyne travel to Hesketh Bank as they return to West Lancashire Premier Division action.